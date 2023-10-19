Azerbaijan's Golf Tourism Opportunities Promoted In Lisbon

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's golf tourism opportunities have been promoted at
the International Golf Travel Market (IGTM) held in Lisbon,
Portugal.
The National Golf Club and the Dreamland Golf club represented
Azerbaijan at the market with the support of the Azerbaijan State
Tourism Board, Azernews reports.
The golf clubs provided IGTM visitors with detailed information
about golf tourism services and golf tour packages in
Azerbaijan.
The B2B (business-to-business) meetings with foreign travel
agents and tour operators aimed at promoting Azerbaijan as a golf
tourism destination were also held as part of the event.
Since 1998, the International Golf Travel Market (IGTM) has been
organized annually in different countries of the world in order to
establish partnerships and support golf professionals.
Through face-to-face meetings, up to 1,300 industry leaders come
together to cultivate and shape the outbound golf tourism
market.
Nowhere else offers you the opportunity to meet and do business
with pre-qualified golf travel buyers, to get exposure in leading
international golf, travel and lifestyle publications, to keep up
to date with exciting industry trends. IGTM is also a source of new
golf products from all corners of the globe.
