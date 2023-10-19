Azerbaijan's Golf Tourism Opportunities Promoted In Lisbon

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijan's golf tourism opportunities have been promoted at the International Golf Travel Market (IGTM) held in Lisbon, Portugal.

The National Golf Club and the Dreamland Golf club represented Azerbaijan at the market with the support of the Azerbaijan State Tourism Board, Azernews reports.

The golf clubs provided IGTM visitors with detailed information about golf tourism services and golf tour packages in Azerbaijan.

The B2B (business-to-business) meetings with foreign travel agents and tour operators aimed at promoting Azerbaijan as a golf tourism destination were also held as part of the event.

Since 1998, the International Golf Travel Market (IGTM) has been organized annually in different countries of the world in order to establish partnerships and support golf professionals.

Through face-to-face meetings, up to 1,300 industry leaders come together to cultivate and shape the outbound golf tourism market.

Nowhere else offers you the opportunity to meet and do business with pre-qualified golf travel buyers, to get exposure in leading international golf, travel and lifestyle publications, to keep up to date with exciting industry trends. IGTM is also a source of new golf products from all corners of the globe.