President Ilham Aliyev Addresses Participants Of 6Th Congress Of Azerbaijani Women

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
addressed the participants of the 6th Congress of Azerbaijani
Women.
The letter reads:
Dear congress representatives!
Dear ladies!
I am sending my greetings to you on the occasion of the opening
of the Sixth Congress of Azerbaijani women, wishing you all good
health, happiness and every success in your future activities.
The fact that the Congress is dedicated to the 100th anniversary
of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev's birth has profound meaning. The
National Leader has always attached special importance to the
active participation of our women in public and political
developments and their extensive representation in public
institutions. The first congress of Azerbaijani women held at the
initiative of the Great Leader 25 years ago initiated a
qualitatively new stage of women's movement in our country. Since
that time, our women, whose position in society has become even
stronger, have made valuable contributions to the strengthening the
socioeconomic, cultural and scientific potential of the republic.
Their praiseworthy reputation is the result of the consistent
implementation of the state women's policy, the fundamental
principles of which were defined by Heydar Aliyev.
At a time when globalization is picking up pace and national
identity is subject to lasting changes, the contribution of
Azerbaijani women to the preservation of our cultural and moral
values is truly unparalleled. I am pleased to note that women are
also successfully continuing the traditions of their enlightened
predecessors, adding new strength to our public life with their
initiatives and extensive public and cultural activities, thus
writing bright pages in the annals of our independence. Each of our
achievements is also underpinned by a great effort of women. A
clear example of the love of our selfless mothers for the
Motherland is the young generation with genuine national
convictions, which demonstrated the fighting spirit of our people
with their unmatched bravery on the battlefield for the sake of
restoring the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our
state.
Azerbaijan is going through a glorious period in its history,
which abounds in fateful events. Various large-scale projects are
being implemented in connection with the Great Return to our
territories liberated from occupation. Our women spare no effort
for the well-being of our country and are heavily involved in this
extensive construction work.
I am sure that your Congress will play the role of a useful
platform with its discussions of current issues and valuable
recommendations, and will direct women's movement in our country
into the solution of the tasks arising from our national
priorities.
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 18 October 2023
