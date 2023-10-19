President Ilham Aliyev Addresses Participants Of 6Th Congress Of Azerbaijani Women

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has addressed the participants of the 6th Congress of Azerbaijani Women.

The letter reads:

Dear congress representatives!

Dear ladies!

I am sending my greetings to you on the occasion of the opening of the Sixth Congress of Azerbaijani women, wishing you all good health, happiness and every success in your future activities.

The fact that the Congress is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev's birth has profound meaning. The National Leader has always attached special importance to the active participation of our women in public and political developments and their extensive representation in public institutions. The first congress of Azerbaijani women held at the initiative of the Great Leader 25 years ago initiated a qualitatively new stage of women's movement in our country. Since that time, our women, whose position in society has become even stronger, have made valuable contributions to the strengthening the socioeconomic, cultural and scientific potential of the republic. Their praiseworthy reputation is the result of the consistent implementation of the state women's policy, the fundamental principles of which were defined by Heydar Aliyev.

At a time when globalization is picking up pace and national identity is subject to lasting changes, the contribution of Azerbaijani women to the preservation of our cultural and moral values is truly unparalleled. I am pleased to note that women are also successfully continuing the traditions of their enlightened predecessors, adding new strength to our public life with their initiatives and extensive public and cultural activities, thus writing bright pages in the annals of our independence. Each of our achievements is also underpinned by a great effort of women. A clear example of the love of our selfless mothers for the Motherland is the young generation with genuine national convictions, which demonstrated the fighting spirit of our people with their unmatched bravery on the battlefield for the sake of restoring the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state.

Azerbaijan is going through a glorious period in its history, which abounds in fateful events. Various large-scale projects are being implemented in connection with the Great Return to our territories liberated from occupation. Our women spare no effort for the well-being of our country and are heavily involved in this extensive construction work.

I am sure that your Congress will play the role of a useful platform with its discussions of current issues and valuable recommendations, and will direct women's movement in our country into the solution of the tasks arising from our national priorities.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 18 October 2023