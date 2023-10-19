Azerbaijani Ombudsman Partakes In International Scientific-Practical Conference In Moscow

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Sabina Aliyeva, Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan
(Ombudsman), participated in the VII international
scientific-practical conference on "Problems of Human Rights
Protection: Sharing Positive Experiences on the Powers of
.
At the event attended by ombudsmen of forty-seven countries,
during her speech on the topic "Activity of the Azerbaijani
Ombudsman in the War and Post-war Period", the Ombudsman emphasized
the role of ombudsman institutions and national human rights
institutions in the field of effective protection of human rights
and freedoms, and gave detailed information about the activities of
the Ombudsman institution of Azerbaijan in the relevant
direction.
The commissioner talked about the reforms carried out for the
effective protection of human rights and freedoms in Azerbaijan,
and about the changes made to the Constitutional Law "On the Human
Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan"
regarding the expansion of her mandate in the relevant fields in
accordance with the existing international standards.
Noting that the war and terrorist acts that have occurred in
recent years have led to the violation of fundamental human rights
and the emergence of a humanitarian crisis, the Ombudsman also
spoke about the war crimes committed by Armenia in the Azerbaijani
lands occupied for nearly thirty years.
Sabina Aliyeva pointed out that as a result of the Second
Karabakh War, Azerbaijani lands were liberated from occupation and
the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was restored in accordance
with the requirements of international law.
The ombudsman noted that monitoring was carried out for the
purpose of investigating war crimes committed by Armenia both in
the Patriotic War and in the post-war period, and appeals, reports
and statements containing the facts of gross violations of
international humanitarian law were addressed to relevant
international organizations and institutions operating in the field
of human rights protection.
Stating that the wars not only cause human casualties, but also
cause their disappearances, the Commissioner brought to the
attention of the conference participants that about 4,000
Azerbaijanis went missing in the First Karabakh War, and Armenia
has not yet informed them about their fate.
Speaking about the mine terror committed by Armenia in
Azerbaijan's liberated territories, S. Aliyeva noted that hundreds
of people have become mine victims since the Second Karabakh war as
a result of the mine explosion.
In the end, S. Aliyeva expressed her hope that the relations
between institutions in the field of human rights protection will
be further strengthened, and that effective activities and
constructive dialogue will continue.
