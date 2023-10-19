Community: EU Symbolically Expresses Its Biased Attitude Towards Azerbaijan & Azerbaijanis

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ignoring the right of Azerbaijanis to return to Armenia and
demanding amnesty for war criminals by the EU increases tensions in
the region, the Western Azerbaijan Community stated, Azernews reports.
"We, as the Western Azerbaijan Community representing
Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia, strongly condemn the
anti-Azerbaijani statement made by the European Union (EU) on 18
October 2023 at the meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the
Council of Europe.
First of all, we stress that by making this shameful statement
on 18 October, the Day of Restoration of Azerbaijan's State
Independence, the EU symbolically expressed its biased attitude
towards our country and people.
We would like to emphasize that by applying the right of return
only to Garabagh Armenians and denying this right to Azerbaijanis
expelled from Armenia, the EU has clearly demonstrated its
discrimination against Azerbaijanis on ethnic grounds.
Furthermore, despite the numerous war crimes committed during
the conflict, we are deeply concerned by the EU's demand for an
amnesty for "all Garabagh Armenians". Granting amnesty for war
crimes not only violates the principles of justice and
accountability but also makes sustainable peace and reconciliation
in the region impossible by creating an atmosphere of impunity.
The EU's demand for amnesty for war crimes and crimes against
humanity shows the growth of a racist mentality and the erosion of
humanistic values in this institution, as well as its lack of
interest in establishing peace and justice in the region.
Moreover, while the statement calls on Azerbaijan to protect the
human rights and cultural heritage of the local population, it does
not call for Armenia's responsibility with regard to the rights and
cultural heritage of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia and the
occupied territories of Azerbaijan. This is further evidence of the
EU's biased and anti-Azerbaijani approach.
Finally, while the statement calls on Azerbaijan to reaffirm
Armenia's commitment to territorial integrity, Armenia is not
called upon to do the same. Given the fact that Armenia has
occupied Azerbaijani territories for decades and the EU has turned
a blind eye, with this call the EU is actually encouraging Armenia
to engage in the next military aggression against Azerbaijan.
This statement and the position demonstrated by the EU recently
have undermined its credibility and role as a partner for peace. We
call on the EU to abandon its anti-Azerbaijani approach and respect
the principles of human equality in terms of rights and dignity, as
well as the principles of sovereign equality of states and the
right of return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia," emphasized
in the Community's statement.
