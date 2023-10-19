Azerbaijan Army Transfers Into Autumn-Winter Operation Mode

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Army conducts comprehensive measures on transferring weapons, combat, and special equipment into the autumn-winter operation mode in accordance with the training plan for 2023, Azernews reports.

To ensure the uninterrupted and stable operation of weapons and equipment during the autumn-winter season all military units are centrally provided with fuel, lubricants, other necessary spare parts, and equipment.

As part of the comprehensive measures, the equipment's fuel and lubricants are changed in accordance with the seasonal requirements, as well as the operability of electrical and hydraulic systems is being checked.