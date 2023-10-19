Israel explores partnering with SpaceX as backup communication during conflict

(MENAFN) Israel is actively exploring the possibility of partnering with SpaceX to leverage the capabilities of Starlink satellites as a backup communication system. These negotiations came to light through a government official and have unfolded amid Israel's ongoing conflict with the Hamas group in Gaza. The conflict was ignited by a Hamas terror attack on October 7, resulting in substantial casualties among both Israeli civilians and soldiers. The Israel Defense Forces are currently considering a potential ground incursion into Gaza as a response to the situation.



The Israel Minister of Communications, Shlomo Karhi, has disclosed in a post on the social media platform X that the country is in discussions with SpaceX to acquire Starlink satellite communication terminals for operation within Israel. The primary objective of this collaboration is to ensure consistent internet connectivity, particularly in regions near Israel's borders with neighboring areas embroiled in conflict.



These areas, including the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip and Lebanon, where Iran-backed Hezbollah wields significant influence, are often subjected to hostilities. Given the frequent rocket attacks on Israeli communities in southern Israel, bolstering internet connectivity in these frontline conflict zones is of paramount importance. It not only aids in maintaining vital communication but also supports various aspects of daily life and security in these volatile regions.



SpaceX, led by CEO Elon Musk, has been notable for making its Starlink satellite communications system available in instances of war and natural disasters, extending assistance by providing internet access and connectivity. Starlink's infrastructure comprises thousands of small satellites in low Earth orbit that communicate with ground-based transceivers. This technology has been particularly valuable in ensuring communication in areas where traditional infrastructure may have been disrupted or unavailable, underscoring its utility in challenging and conflict-affected environments.



The potential collaboration between Israel and SpaceX, leveraging the Starlink satellite system, showcases the versatile application of advanced technology in addressing real-world challenges and needs, particularly in regions marked by instability and conflict.

