Lebanon Int'l Book Fair Attracting Large Numbers Of Visitors

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo-feature From Clovis Choueifaty)

BEIRUT, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- Lebanon International Book Fair, held until October 23, is attracting large numbers of visitors, with the participation of 167 publishing companies and 322 booths from Lebanon and other Arab countries, as well as publishers from Iran, France, UK, Belgium and Germany.

Although some regional and international publishers did not take part in the fair, the event was still attended by large numbers of visitors.

The fair also includes cultural seminars and workshops for children and students. (end) cc