US Army Intercept 2 Drone Attack West, North Iraq

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- The US army said they had intercepted two drone attacks west and north Iraq.

In a statement on Thursday, the US army said that the attacks were executed with three drones in the past 24 hours, near locations of the US army and the alliance soldiers.

The first attack was in west Iraq with two drones, where the alliance army was slightly injured, while the other in the north did not cause injuries or damage, the statement said. (end)

