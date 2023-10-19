US Army Intercept 2 Drone Attack West, North Iraq

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- The US army said they had intercepted two drone attacks west and north Iraq.
In a statement on Thursday, the US army said that the attacks were executed with three drones in the past 24 hours, near locations of the US army and the alliance soldiers.
The first attack was in west Iraq with two drones, where the alliance army was slightly injured, while the other in the north did not cause injuries or damage, the statement said. (end)
sbr
MENAFN19102023000071011013ID1107269286
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.