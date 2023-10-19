China, Egypt Discuss Palestine-Israel Conflict

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly on Thursday discussed the current situation between Palestine and Israel, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

In their talks on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, Xi stressed that the top priority is to ceasefire and stop war at an early date.

"It is crucial to prevent the conflict from expanding or even losing control and causing a serious humanitarian crisis. The fundamental way out of the recurring Palestine-Israel conflict lies in implementing the "two-state solution" and establishing an independent State of Palestine, so as to realize the peaceful coexistence of Palestine and Israel," Xi was quoted as saying.

The president noted that China appreciates the important role played by Egypt in de-escalating the situation and supports Egypt's efforts to open humanitarian corridors.

"China is willing to enhance coordination with Egypt and Arab countries to facilitate a comprehensive, just, and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue at the earliest possible opportunity," he said.

Madbouly said that Egypt and Arab countries commended China for its consistent and fair stance on the Palestinian issue and look forward to China's more significant role in resolving the current crisis, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Xi said China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Egypt in such fields as infrastructure, agricultural technology and renewable energy, expand people-to-people exchanges and cooperation, and continuously promote the development of China-Egypt comprehensive strategic partnership.

"China stands ready to work with Egypt to uphold genuine multilateralism and jointly safeguard international fairness and justice and the common interests of developing countries to inject more certainty and stability into the region and the world," the Chinese leader said.

Madbouly said the Belt and Road cooperation has greatly improved the level of transportation and logistics in Egypt and boosted the country's economic development, adding that Egypt will continue to actively participate in the Belt and Road cooperation. (end)

