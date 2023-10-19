Kuwaiti Schools Stands In Solidarity With Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Faisal Al-Khmaili)

KUWAIT, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- Schools all over the country stood in solidarity on Thursday with Palestine by raising flags and holding posters during the morning assembly.

Students also held up pictures and wore the traditional Palestinian Kufiya scarf in support of Palestine, denouncing the horrific actions of the Israeli occupation forces, which resulted in the death of 3,500 martyrs and 12,000 injured.

Acting Undersecretary of the Educational Development and Activities Sector in the Ministry of Education, Dr. Ghanim Al-Sulaimani said in a press release that the Ministry of Education issued a statement for schools to show support with Palestine during the morning assembly by organizing activities that educates the students regarding this cause.

In this regard, Mariya Al-Qutbia Girls High School held an exhibition that displayed the Palestinian map and Al-Aqsa holy mosque, as well as arts and pictures expressing the Palestinians right to defend their land. (end)

