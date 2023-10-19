Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest 120 Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation forces arrested on Thursday 120 Palestinians in the West Bank, making it the highest number of arrests since October seventh.

In a press statement, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club said that among those arrested were several members of the Palestinian Legislative Council, leaders from Hamas, former prisoners and four journalists.

It noted that the arrests were mostly in Al-Khalil, Ramallah and several other areas in the West Bank.

These arrests were the highest in years, as it reached 850 since October seventh, it added.

The Palestinian Journalists Union said that the Israeli occupation forces arrested a total of 25 journalists so far. (end)

