Kuwait Medical Sector Stands In Solidarity With Gaza, Denounces Hospital Bombing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo-feature by Mervat Abduldayem)

KUWAIT, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- Medical staff in Kuwait stood for 15 minutes on Thursday in a show of solidarity and support with the Palestinian people.

During the event, the medical professionals also denounced the Israeli occupation vicious bombing of Al-Ahli hospital that left in its wake hundreds killed and injured.

The medical faculty condemned the targeting of medical facilities and the flagrant violation of international humanitarian laws, and basic human values, and called for the immediate end to aggression against Gazans.

This event came as per the instructions of Health Minister, Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi, organized so that it does not interfere with providing patients with care. (end)

