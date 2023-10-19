Biden makes statements regrading its stance towards Israel: US will ‘forever’ take Israel`s side

(MENAFN) In the aftermath of the tragic Gaza hospital attack that has sparked international outcry, United States President Joe Biden stood firmly by Israel, emphasizing that the United States would remain a steadfast ally. During his visit on Wednesday, Biden assured Israeli leaders that Washington's support for the nation would endure indefinitely, dismissing assertions that Israel was responsible for the devastating strike, which claimed hundreds of lives according to the Gaza Health Ministry.



Following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Biden conveyed a resolute message, declaring, "I come to Israel with a single message – you're not alone." He went on to emphasize, "As long as the United States stands, and we will stand forever, we will not let you ever be alone."



Biden also underscored the gravity of the October 7 attack launched by the Gaza-based Hamas militant group, deeming it the deadliest incident for the Jewish people since the Holocaust. He vowed that the United States would not remain passive in the face of any future threats of a similar nature. The President acknowledged the profound historical wounds inflicted by antisemitism and the genocide of the Jewish people, stating, "It has brought to the surface painful memories and scars left by millennia of antisemitism and the genocide of the Jewish people." He further asserted that the nation "will not stand by and do nothing again. Not today, not tomorrow, not ever."



Earlier in his visit, Biden disputed claims that Israel bore responsibility for Tuesday's hospital strike in Gaza, which claimed an estimated 500 lives. Instead, the United States leader placed blame on Palestinian militant groups. The assertion has ignited further debate over the incident, underscoring the complexities and sensitivities surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.





