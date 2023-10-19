Grace Removals Welcomes First Electric Truck

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach - 19 October 2023 - Grace Removals is one of Australia's longest established businesses whose roots trace back to the iconic Grace Bros retail and home services empire founded in 1885. The company evolved to become Australia's largest provider of household removals and business relocation services.







Australia's First Zero Emissions Removals Truck

This month, Grace has taken a significant step towards its commitment to environmental sustainability by introducing Australia's fully electric removals truck to its household moving vehicle fleet.

The new electric vehicle symbolises Grace's dedication to reducing its carbon footprint and leading the way in eco-friendly practices within the removals sector. By harnessing the advancements in electric vehicle technology, Grace Removals is not only streamlining its operations but also contributing to a cleaner, greener future.

'We are incredibly proud to be at the forefront of this exciting transition,' says Craig Page, Managing Director of the Grace Group of companies. 'Our new electric truck represents a significant milestone in our ongoing journey towards sustainable operations. It's more than just a new vehicle; it's our commitment to our clients and the planet.'







The arrival of the first electric removals truck marks the beginning of Grace's comprehensive plan to introduce electric trucks and small vans, complemented by high-capacity solar generated charging infrastructure across all its capital city branch locations throughout Australia within the next two years.

Grace Removals' transition to electric vehicles aligns with the global trend towards sustainable transportation. The electric truck market is projected to expand to 2.8 million by 2030, according to the Global Electric Vehicle Outlook 2022. Grace is proud to be part of this transformative movement, demonstrating its leadership in adopting innovative, environmentally friendly technology.

Grace Removals

With more than 38,000 moves each year, Grace Removals is Australia's largest removalist with more than 30 branches operating in every state and territory. Grace has continued to provide generations of Australian households and businesses with high quality moving services across Australia and overseas for over 100 years. For more information about Grace Removals and its sustainability initiatives, visit



Grace Removals (Australia)