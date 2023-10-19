Wexner Foundation decides to end association with Harvard University

(MENAFN) The Wexner Foundation has decided to end its association with Harvard University. The non-profit organization, led by Leslie Wexner and Abigail Wexner, who have strong ties to L Brands, which formerly owned retail brands like The Limited, Victoria's Secret, PINK, Bath & Body Works, Henri Bendel, and Lane Bryant, has announced that it will cease its financial and programmatic relationships with Harvard and the Harvard Kennedy School.



The Wexner Foundation, with a focus on developing Jewish and Israeli leadership, plans to create new strategies for nurturing Israel's civil service leaders. This decision will affect the current class of Wexner Israel Fellows, Class 34, which will be the last to complete the MPA Program, and they will no longer send Wexner Senior Leaders for the Executive Program.



In the letter, the foundation highlighted its concerns about what it perceives as a gradual narrowing of tolerance for diverse perspectives at Harvard University. It also pointed to Harvard's response to the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel, expressing dismay at what it sees as a failure of leadership to take a clear and unequivocal stance against the violence.



Harvard's handling of student groups that collectively held Israel accountable for the Hamas terrorist attacks on October 7 was another point of contention for the Wexner Foundation.



In response to these concerns, Harvard University President Claudine Gay asserted that the university unequivocally rejects terrorism, including the actions of Hamas. She also emphasized Harvard's rejection of hate or harassment targeting individuals based on their faith, national origin, or identity. She clarified that student groups do not represent Harvard University or its leadership.

MENAFN19102023000045015682ID1107269267