Hamas holds US responsible for fatal hospital attack

(MENAFN) In a televised statement on Tuesday night, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh squarely placed blame on the United States for the devastating bombing of the Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza, declaring that American support for Israel amounted to enabling "brutality" against Palestinians. Haniyeh emphasized that this tragic event would mark a significant turning point in Hamas' ongoing struggle against Israel. The hospital, also known as the Baptist Hospital, was a Christian-run facility that was destroyed in an apparent missile strike. While Palestinian officials accused Israel of targeting the hospital, Israel attributed the incident to a wayward rocket fired by the Islamic Jihad militant group, even though a government spokesman initially took responsibility for the strike.



The toll of the strike is staggering, with the Palestinian Health Ministry reporting 471 Palestinians killed and over 314 wounded. They categorically labeled the attack as an "Israeli massacre." At the time of the strike, Israeli warplanes had been carrying out relentless airstrikes on Gaza for over a week.



Adding fuel to the fire, American officials have consistently expressed unwavering solidarity with Israel throughout this period, promising an escalation in military aid to the Jewish state. This unyielding support has drawn increasing criticism, as it further intensifies the allegations of American complicity in the hospital strike. The incident and its aftermath have not only highlighted the tragic loss of life but have also amplified existing tensions in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, underscoring the complexity and sensitivity of the situation.



