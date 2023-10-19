Emirates, Neste Collaboration For The Supply Of SAF

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Emirates and Neste have expanded their partnership by solidifying their collaboration for the supply of over 3 million gallons of blended Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel in 2024 and 2025. The sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which will be blended with conventional jet fuel, will be supplied over the course of 2024 and 2025 for Emirates' flights departing from Amsterdam Schiphol and Singapore Changi airports.

The blended SAF will be comprised of over one million gallons of neat SAF. This represents a blended ratio of over 30% neat SAF combined with conventional Jet A-1 fuel.

Before the end of this year, the airline will also uplift SAF for the first time from its Dubai hub. SAF reduces carbon emissions of air travel by up to 80% over the fuel's life cycle when compared to using conventional jet fuel.

Earlier this year, Emirates, in partnership with Neste and other industry stakeholders, successfully completed the first 100% SAF-powered demonstration flight in the region, utilising a Boeing 777-300ER operating on 100% SAF in one engine.

The airline's first flight powered by SAF blended with jet fuel took place in 2017 from Chicago. Since then, the airline has also uplifted SAF for flights from Stockholm, and currently operates flights from Paris, Lyon and Oslo with blended SAF.

