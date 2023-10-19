Chinese leader declares working with Egypt to bring more stability to Middle East

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Chinese Leader Xi Jinping informed Egypt’s premier that Beijing wanted to work with his nation to make “more stability” in the Middle East, local news agencies declared, as the Israel-Hamas conflict loom over the area.



“China is willing to enhance cooperation with Egypt... and inject more certainty and stability into the region and the world,” Xi informed Mostafa Madbouli at a gathering in Beijing, as reported by a local media outlet.



“China and Egypt are good friends who share the same goals and trust each other, and good partners who work hand-in-hand for development and common prosperity,” the news outlet quoted Xi as declaring.



“At present, the international and regional situation is undergoing profound and complex changes, and the world is experiencing rapid changes not seen for a century,” Xi also mentioned.



China was eager to collaborate with Egypt as well to “jointly safeguard international fairness and justice as well as the common interests of developing countries,” he declared.



Egypt has mostly maintained its border with the Gaza Strip closed since Israel and Hamas began hostilities this month, despite the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.



However, Cairo declared on Thursday that it will let the "sustainable" flow of relief supplies across the Rafah crossing.

