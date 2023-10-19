Recreational Fishing Takes Center Stage, Accounting For Over 52% Of The Global Fishing Rods Market In 2021

The global fishing rods market, valued at USD 1.03 billion in 2021, is projected to reach USD 1.62 billion by 2030, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.13% from 2022 to 2030, according to a market report.

The market's expansion is propelled by the increasing popularity of recreational fishing, particularly in countries like the U.K., Japan, and Australia. Fishing has gained favor for its recreational and skill-enhancing aspects, offering both challenge and creativity.

Key Market Insights:

Recreational Fishing On the Rise:

Recreational fishing, accounting for over 52% of the market in 2021, is expected to continue dominating. Fishing vacations, government regulations, and revenue generation through "pay to fish" programs are driving this segment.

Commercial Fishing Gaining Traction:

The commercial fishing segment is projected to experience the fastest CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2028, driven by the use of multiple hooks to catch pelagic species like tuna, marlin, and swordfish.

Offline Channels Dominate:

Over 86% of revenue in 2021 was generated through offline channels, as anglers prefer purchasing fishing rods in physical stores for a hands-on experience.

Asia-Pacific's Rapid Growth:

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2028, driven by the increasing interest in fishing, especially in countries like Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

Global Fishing Rods Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Global Fishing Rods Market Competitive Landscape

The global fishing rods market is characterized by intense competition and fragmentation. Leading players employ various strategies, including product launches, innovations, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development efforts to maintain their positions in the market.

Key Attributes: