X introduces new initiative "Not A Bot" beta program in two countries

(MENAFN) X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk, recently introduced a new initiative called the "Not A Bot" beta program in two countries, New Zealand and the Philippines. Under this program, new users are required to pay an annual fee to post comments on the platform, which was previously known as Twitter.



The test subscription comes with a price tag of USD1 per year, amounting to USD1.43 NZD in New Zealand and ₱42.51 PHP(USD0.75) in the Philippines. Additionally, it mandates phone number verification as part of the registration process. For users who choose not to subscribe, their actions on the platform will be limited to "read only" activities, such as reading posts, watching videos, and following accounts, as mentioned in X's Help Center. Existing account holders will not be subjected to any charges.



The membership payment is a prerequisite for posting, liking, replying, and accessing other functionalities on the web version of the site, according to X. The primary goal of this test initiative is to safeguard the platform against bots and spammers attempting to manipulate the platform and disrupt the experience of other X users.



Elon Musk, who acquired X approximately a year ago and served as its CEO for about seven months, expressed his support for the plan. He noted that while it may not completely eliminate bots, it will make it significantly more challenging to manipulate the platform.



X clarified that the beta subscription program is not driven by profit motives. In the terms and conditions for the test, the platform indicated that users desiring advanced functionality can opt for either the "Not A Bot" Program or an X Premium tier. The X Premium tier, priced at USD8 per month, offers various features, including a blue checkmark, an edit button, a 25,000-character limit, and text formatting, among others, as outlined by the company.

