Palestine's UN observer questions Israel’s right to self-defense in ongoing conflict

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Palestine's permanent observer to the UN voiced surprise that "some still speak of the right to self-defense of a power that seeks the forced transfer and annihilation" of Palestinians.



Riyad Mansour was addressing in a session of the Security Council about the current Israel-Hamas conflict. It came after the US rejected a draft resolution calling for "humanitarian pauses" in the conflict and condemning Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel. As reasoning for the decision, America's envoy noted the resolution's inability to reference "Israel's right to self-defense."



The gathering happened a day after an airstrike on Gaza's Al-Ahli Hospital on Tuesday that claimed the lives of hundreds of patients and civilians who had been invited to seek shelter there, amidst the greatest surge in hostilities since the war's inception. Israel claims that the attack was carried out by the armed Palestinian organization Islamic Jihad.



“Had this council called for a ceasefire two days ago, it would have saved hundreds of lives,” Mansour informed council members, making reference to an earlier draft resolution that Russia had put forth on Monday. It had also demanded a humanitarian ceasefire, but the council rejected it in a similar fashion. The inability to mention Hamas was cited by the members who voted against it.



“Stop the bloodshed. I repeat, stop the bloodshed,” Mansour informed the council, continuing that “killing Palestinians will never, never make Israel more secure.”



He advised members to “heed the call of the UN secretary-general, of religious leaders around the world, the Pope, the Arab states, Muslim countries of the global south, billions of people around the world, including millions who marched in your streets. Listen to them and stop the bloodshed. Stop it now.”

