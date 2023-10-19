Rising Middle-Class Population Drives Growth In Latin America And Caribbean Tire Market To 2028

The Latin America and Caribbean tire market is set to reach USD 4.79 billion by 2028, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.27% between 2022 and 2028, according to a report.

A wide range of automotive tires catering to passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles is contributing to market growth.

Tires play a crucial role in transferring a vehicle's weight to the ground, ensuring safety and traction. They are typically made from materials such as natural and synthetic rubber, carbon black, polyester, steel, and vulcanization accelerators.

Key Market Insights:

The tire market in Latin America and the Caribbean is driven by factors such as a growing middle class, urbanization, advanced road infrastructure, and the increasing popularity of radial tires due to their durability and fuel efficiency.

Electric Vehicles (EVs) on the Rise: The Latin America and Caribbean tire market includes passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles. The electric vehicle segment is witnessing rapid growth, driven by sustainability efforts and supportive government policies.

Popular Rim Sizes: Rim sizes ranging from 15 to 20 inches are the most popular in the region, offering a balance between appearance, functionality, and practicality.

Aftermarket Dominance: Aftermarket sales channels are dominant in the Latin American and Caribbean tire markets, offering a wider range of tire options and price points, catering to various needs and budgets.

Brazil Leads the Way: Brazil claims the largest share in the market, driven by its substantial automotive industry, extensive road networks, and growing middle class.

Key companies in the Latin America and Caribbean tire market include Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., Continental Corporation, Michelin, Pirelli TyreC.S.p.A. (China National Chemical Corporation), Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., and Bridgestone Corporation.

