Walmart, Aldi lower prices for holiday meals amid inflation pressures

(MENAFN) Both Walmart and Aldi have announced plans to lower prices for holiday meals to assist shoppers dealing with significant economic price pressures. Beginning on November 1, the two companies aim to reduce the costs associated with Thanksgiving and Christmas meals, offering relief amidst persisting inflation that exceeded expectations last month.



This is not the first time both retailers have chosen to slash prices for holiday meals. However, Walmart, boasting over 4,600 stores across the U.S., has declared that it will offer two Thanksgiving meal baskets this year at even lower prices than in the previous year. One option caters to customers who prefer cooking from scratch, while the other targets those seeking more ready-to-bake solutions, as stated by the Arkansas-based retailer.



Walmart has not disclosed the exact cost of these baskets but has mentioned that they will include essential items such as a turkey priced at under USD1 per pound, along with ham, stuffing, and pumpkin pie. These reduced prices will be available for Walmart customers until December 26.



Similarly, Aldi, which operates more than 2,300 locations nationwide, intends to reduce prices on over 70 "holiday classics." The company plans to offer discounts of up to 50 percent on a range of items throughout their store, including gravy, potatoes, green beans, cranberries, pumpkin pie, butter, and flour. These price cuts will extend throughout the entire holiday season.



Aldi's President, Dave Rinaldo, emphasized that with inflation still looming, these measures aim to provide shoppers with additional relief during the holiday season, turning it into a time for celebration rather than stress.



Inflation remains a concern, with the Labor Department reporting a 0.4 percent rise in the consumer price index in September compared to the previous month. Prices have increased by 3.7 percent over the past year, aligning with the August figures and slightly surpassing the 3.6 percent projected by Refinitiv economists. Grocery prices experienced a 0.1 percent month-over-month increase and are 2.4 percent higher than a year ago, reflecting a significant difference from the double-digit increases observed last year and earlier in 2023.

