Israeli army, settler attacks in West Bank kill over 7 Palestinian

(MENAFN) Since Wednesday evening, at least seven Palestinians have lost their lives in different areas of the occupied West Bank, as reported by the Palestinian health ministry and official media.



Among the incidents, three individuals, including two teenagers, were fatally shot in Nour Shams refugee camp, Bethlehem's Dheisheh refugee camp, as well as the village of Burdrus near Ramallah.



Taha Mohammed succumbed to his injuries in Nour Shams after being prevented from receiving medical treatment by the army. Additionally, Gebriel Awad was shot dead in Budrus, and two teenagers were killed by the army near Ramallah, according to the Palestinian news agency.



Mohammed Fawqa, 21, lost his life in a settler attack in the village of Dora Al Qura, near Ramallah, as confirmed by the health ministry. A 24-year-old also passed away from injuries sustained after being shot by the army near Nablus, as reported by the news agency. Israel has not provided an official statement on the situation.



The recent escalation of violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict comes after an attack by Hamas on Israel in early October, which resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,300 people, mostly civilians. According to the Palestinian news agency, 69 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank since the Hamas attack.

MENAFN19102023000045015839ID1107269213