Cardinals Vs Rams Promo Codes, Odds And Betting Lines

On Sunday, October 15, the SoFi Stadium in LA will host the Arizona Cardinals vs the Los Angeles Rams. This game is part of week six in the NFL and is bound to be huge for both teams, sets of fans, and betting fans.

Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams Preview

On Sunday, October 15, at the SoFi Stadium in LA, the Los Angeles Rams will host the Arizona Cardinals in NFL week six action. So far this season, the Cardinals have been less than impressive, having lost all but one of their games. Their sole win came in week three against the Cowboys. However, they followed this up with two successive losses against the 49ers and the Bengals. Will they bounce back against the Rams? The Rams have a record of two wins and three losses so far this season. Their two wins came against the Seahawks and the Colts. However, their most recent result saw them lose 23-14 to the Eagles. Both sides will no doubt be looking to bounce back and pick up some good form. But who will come out on top?

Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams Lines and Odds

These Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams odds are provided by DraftKings.

Spread

Cardinals +6.5 (-110)

Rams -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Cardinals (+235)

Rams (-290)

Total Points

Over 48 (-110)

Under 48 (-110)

