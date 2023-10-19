Best Logan Paul Vs Dillon Danis Promos, Sports Betting Sites And Bonuses

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--



The co-main event for a huge night of boxing on Saturday night sees Logan Paul face Dillon Danis in a highly-anticipated contest in Manchester, England. Ring walks are expected for around 5:30pm ET as the pair finally get the chance to settle their differences in the ring. Ahead of Saturday's showdown, take a look at our selection of the best sportsbooks for betting on Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis and the new customer promos that can be claimed when registering for the first time. 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Promo Codes

Sportsbook Promo Code Promo Offer bet365 BETTINGCOM $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets BetMGM NDBONUS Up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets Caesars Sportsbook ND1000 $1,000 First Bet on Caesars DraftKings No Promo Code Required Up to $1,250 in Bonuses FanDuel No Promo Code Required Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonuses

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Preview

Despite being the co-main event of the night, Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis is arguably the most anticipated bout on the card. Much of the reason for that has come from the back-and-forth between the pair on social media, with Danis being the main instigator of personal attacks to both Paul and his fiance. Paul's last boxing match came more than two years ago when he took on Floyd Mayweather, while Danis is yet to enter the squared circle as a professional. As such, it's no surprise that many are backing the 'Maverick' as the favorite to win the fight, given his advantages in size and experience.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Odds

The following Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis odds are courtesy of FanDuel .



Logan Paul -490

Dillon Danis +400 Draw +1200

All odds correct at the time of publishing.

