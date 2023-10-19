Best KSI Vs Tommy Fury Promos, Sports Betting Sites And Odds

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--



One of the year's biggest boxing events will take place on Saturday night, as KSI and Tommy Fury headline a huge Misfts Prime card in Manchester, England. On a night of boxing that also features Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis, the all-British main event sees the two fighters looking to protect undefeated records in the sport.

KSI vs Tommy Fury Preview

KSI is a significant underdog with the vast majority of sportsbooks throughout the country. The 30-year-old will give up plenty of size, experience and pedigree to his opponent, who has been in and around the sport for most of his life. KSI had his first amateur fight a little more than five years ago and currently stands with a 4-0 (1) professional record after his previous bout with Joe Fournier was declared a no-contest in May. Meanwhile, Fury is 9-0 (4 KOs) after defeating another crossover boxing star, Jake Paul, via split decision in Saudi Arabia. Unlike that bout, Fury is the clear betting favourite approaching this contest, and many expect him to win more convincingly this time.

KSI vs Tommy Fury Odds

The following KSI vs Tommy Fury odds are courtesy of FanDuel .



Tommy Fury win -320

KSI win +300 Draw +1100

All odds correct at the time of publishing.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:



Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY - Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA - Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV - Call 1-800-522-4700

MI - Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA - Call 1-800-327-5050 NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

