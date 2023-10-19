49Ers Vs Browns Promo Codes, Odds And Betting Lines

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--
Are you looking for the best odds, promos, and betting sites for the upcoming game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Cleveland Browns? Well, look no further, as in this article, we will be discussing this very topic! This game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Cleveland Browns will occur on Sunday, October 15, at FirstEnergy Stadium. Read below to learn more about the best sportsbooks and promos for this huge game for both sides. More information on US sportsbook promos is available at NewsDirect .
|
Sportsbook
|
Promo Code
|
Promo Offer
|
bet365
|
BETTINGCOM
|
$1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets
|
BetMGM
|
NDBONUS
|
Up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets
|
Caesars Sportsbook
|
ND1000
|
$1,000 First Bet on Caesars
|
DraftKings
|
No Promo Code Required
|
Up to $1,250 in Bonuses
|
FanDuel
|
No Promo Code Required
|
Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonuses
49ers vs Browns Preview
On Sunday, October 15, the FirstEnergy Stadium will host week six action from the NFL between the San Francisco 49ers and the Cleveland Browns. The 49ers are coming into this one off the back of a five-game winning streak, which includes wins over the Cowboys, Rams, Steelers, Giants, and Cardinals. Will this impressive form continue and become six in a row? The Browns are coming off the back of a disappointing 28-3 loss to the Ravens in week five. This now means that the Browns have won two and lost two this season so far, picking up victories against the Bengals and the Titans, respectively. Who will emerge victorious in this huge game for both sides?
49ers vs Browns Lines and Odds
The following odds are provided by BetMGM.
Spread
49ers -5.5 (-110)
Browns +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
49ers (-225)
Browns (+180)
Total Points
Over 38.5 (-110)
Under 38.5 (-110)
Gamble Responsibly
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:
Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or
CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY - Call 1-800-GAMBLER Contact Details
AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP IA - Call 1-800-BETS-OFF
KS, NV - Call 1-800-522-4700 MI - Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help
MA - Call 1-800-327-5050 NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)
