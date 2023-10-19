49Ers Vs Browns Promo Codes, Odds And Betting Lines

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--



Are you looking for the best odds, promos, and betting sites for the upcoming game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Cleveland Browns? Well, look no further, as in this article, we will be discussing this very topic! This game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Cleveland Browns will occur on Sunday, October 15, at FirstEnergy Stadium. Read below to learn more about the best sportsbooks and promos for this huge game for both sides. More information on US sportsbook promos is available at NewsDirect .

49ers vs Browns Preview

On Sunday, October 15, the FirstEnergy Stadium will host week six action from the NFL between the San Francisco 49ers and the Cleveland Browns. The 49ers are coming into this one off the back of a five-game winning streak, which includes wins over the Cowboys, Rams, Steelers, Giants, and Cardinals. Will this impressive form continue and become six in a row? The Browns are coming off the back of a disappointing 28-3 loss to the Ravens in week five. This now means that the Browns have won two and lost two this season so far, picking up victories against the Bengals and the Titans, respectively. Who will emerge victorious in this huge game for both sides?

49ers vs Browns Lines and Odds

The following odds are provided by BetMGM.

Spread

49ers -5.5 (-110)

Browns +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

49ers (-225)

Browns (+180)

Total Points

Over 38.5 (-110)

Under 38.5 (-110)

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:



CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY - Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA - Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV - Call 1-800-522-4700

MI - Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA - Call 1-800-327-5050 NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or

