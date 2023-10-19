Eagles Vs Jets Promo Codes, Odds And Betting Lines

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--



On Sunday, October 15, MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will host week six NFL action between the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles. This article will discuss the best betting sites for players looking to sign up for a betting site for the first time or if you are looking for a new site to try out. Read more on the best betting sites in the USA at News Direct.

Eagles vs Jets Preview

On Sunday, October 15, at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, The New York Jets will face off against the Philidelphia Eagles in week six of the NFL. Both teams are coming into this game looking to continue their winning form. The Eagles are off to a flying start having won five games out of five so far this season. Will they find a sixth game in a row against the Jets on Sunday? The Jets have won two games and lost three so far this season, with their most recent game seeing them come out 31-21 winners against the Denver Broncos. Will they kick on and make it two wins in a row for the first time this season?

Eagles vs Jets Lines and Odds

The following odds were provided by BetMGM:

Spread

Eagles -6.5 (-110)

Jets +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Eagles (-275)

Jets (+225)

Total Points

Under 42 (-110)

Over 42 (-110)

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:



Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY - Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA - Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV - Call 1-800-522-4700

MI - Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA - Call 1-800-327-5050 NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

