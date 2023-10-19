Giants Vs Bills Promo Codes, Odds And Betting Lines

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--



On Sunday, October 15, the Bills Stadium is set to host a week six fixture in the NFL between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Giants. This article will discuss the best betting sites for new players looking to get involved in the betting industry for the first time. Below, we have listed a table with all the information you need to start your betting journey with one of the best sportsbooks in the US! Click here for more information on the best betting apps in the US.

Sportsbook Promo Code Promo Offer bet365 BETTINGCOM $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets BetMGM NDBONUS Up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets Caesars Sportsbook ND1000 $1,000 First Bet on Caesars DraftKings No Promo Code Required Up to $1,250 in Bonuses FanDuel No Promo Code Required Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonuses

Giants vs Bills Preview

The Bills Stadium in Buffalo is set to stage week six action from the NFL. this game sees the New York Giants go head-to-head against the Buffalo Bills.

The Giants are coming into this game from a three-game losing streak, having lost out against the 49ers, the Seahawks, and the Dolphins in their last three games. This means they have won just one of their five games so far, with their sole victory coming against the Cardinals in week two. They started the season off on the wrong foot, losing 40-0 to the Dallas Cowboys. Since then, they have not picked up any form. They will certainly be looking to pick up their second win of the season and kick on from there.

The Bills are coming off a 25-20 loss to the Jaguars. This comes after a three-game streak that saw them win against the Raiders, Commanders, and Dolphins. These results bring their record to three wins and two losses this season. Who will come out on top in this all-important game for both sides?

Giants vs Bills Lines and Odds

DraftKings provides the following odds.

Spread

Giants +14 (-110)

Bills -14 (-110)

Moneyline

Giants (+600)

Bills (-900)

Total Points

Over 44.5 (-110)

Under 44.5 (-110)

