Return Of Russian Uranium Wouldn't Collapse Prices - Hanetf

HANetf co-founder and co-CEO Hector McNeil speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive London during an intriguing time for the world's markets.

They discuss the dramatic recent increase in uranium prices and the knock-on effect on the Sprott Uranium Miners UCITS ETF (URNM) which has seen over 30% return year to date and has accumulated assets surpassing $150bln. The ETF blends 80% uranium miners with 20% physical uranium.

McNeil attributes its success to the increasing interest in nuclear power as a stable clean energy source, especially amidst geopolitical crises. He says that even the return of Russian uranium to the western market would not collapse prices as more countries commit to nuclear futures.

He also touched upon the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and their impact on the markets, emphasising the potential of their Future of Defence UCITS ETF (NATO) as a hedge against such issues.

Additionally, McNeil highlights the evolving crypto space in the US, with anticipations of a Bitcoin spot product launch. Despite concerns of stagflation or a prolonged recession, McNeil remains optimistic about the global economy's resilience and sees potential for growth in the medium term.

