Faron Pharmaceuticals CEO Delighted With Latest BEXMAB Study Findings

Faron Pharmaceuticals Limited (AIM:FARN, OTC:FPHAF) chief executive Dr Markku Jalkanen speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive London after the clinical stage biopharmaceutical company revealed fresh data from the company's ongoing phase I/II trial.

Its BEXMAB study is evaluating the efficacy of bexmarilimab in treating acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). Jalkanen explains that the results show that bexmarilimab achieved a 50% remission rate among 22 patients who had relapsed or were refractory to standard treatments, including hypomethylating agents (HMAs). Of the 22 patients, eight achieved complete remission, indicating that their symptoms were entirely eradicated or significantly reduced.

Looking forward, he says the results "mean that the program we have been planning to take the clinical development all the way to the marketing approval, and we have said that we could actually file the PLA in 2025. These results really support that view... I'm anticipating not to have really huge massive clinical trial size any more for this project - we're probably looking at 50-100 patients all in."

