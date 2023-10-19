Mont Royal Resources Hoping To Keep Exploring Into The Winter

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Mont Royal Resources Ltd (ASX:MRZ) Executive Director Peter Ruse speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive about the company's exploration activities in the James Bay area of Quebec, Canada. Since their initial acquisition in the region in 2019, they have expanded their focus from copper and gold to include lithium exploration, in response to significant global discoveries in the area.

This year, Mont Royal completed two programs at their Northern Lights properties. They also finished their first lithium prospection program at the Wapatik Project. The company is eagerly awaiting lab results from their recent work, which will determine their next steps.

Despite the challenges of winter exploration, Ruse mentions potential drilling activities in the colder months. "We hope to be embarking on a winter drilling program following the analysis of the results from the field." Additionally, Ruse will be meeting with major shareholders in Sydney during their upcoming AGM and encourages interested parties to reach out via Mont Royal's website.

