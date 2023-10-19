Southern Cross Britannia Upbeat On Lithium Brine Prospects In Argentina

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Southern Cross Britannia Founder, President, Director and CEO Christian Möbius visits the Proactive London studio to speak with Thomas Warner about the mineral exploration company's mission and projects.

Founded to capitalise on the shift towards renewable energy and electric mobility, the company has honed in on Argentina, a region that Möbius describes as underexplored and with vast potential for discovering metals crucial for the energy transition, such as copper and lithium.

Currently, the company has a portfolio of eight projects, all Argentina-based, with a primary focus on their flagship Hombre Muerto South lithium brine project in the country's most prolific lithium basin. Möbius says the project stands out due to its high lithium concentrations and profitability potential.

He also highlights a uranium project in the portfolio, emphasising Argentina's growing interest in sourcing domestic uranium. Addressing potential investors, he emphasises the unique opportunity to participate in Argentina's last undrilled lithium brine venture of significant size.

Proactive UK Ltd

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

View source version on newsdirect: