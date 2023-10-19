Volta Metals Reveals Third Lithium Pegmatite Discovery In A Month At Falcon West

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Volta Metals Ltd (CSE:VLTA) President and CEO Kerem Usenmez speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive London after the Canadian lithium explorer announced the discovery of new lithium-bearing pegmatite at its Falcon West Lithium Project in Ontario.

Usenmez explains that the discovery of lithium-bearing pegmatite is the third in around a month at Falcon West and that findings indicate high-grade, evolved pegmatites with potential for expansion. The company plans to commence drilling in November and is anticipating some lab results from channel samples very shortly.

He goes on to reveal more about Volta's short-term plans for the work at Falcon West, before going on to highlight the more than 240 square kilometres of land in two emerging lithium belts in Northwestern Ontario. Usenmez emphasises the untapped potential of lithium exploration in Canada, promising several catalysts for the company in the near future.

He concludes by saying that "there's a lot to uncover...now that we are finding more, we need to understand how big it is. There are a lot of catalysts lined up that we think are going to be good."

Proactive United States

Proactive United States

+1 347-449-0879

View source version on newsdirect: