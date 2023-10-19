Zuma Payroll & Processing Names Joe Larocca Director Of Sales

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Zuma Payroll & Processing ("Zuma"), a leading payroll, processing, and talent management software provider, today announced that Joe LaRocca has joined the company as Director of Sales. LaRocca will lead the company's national sales and go-to-market strategy to support Zuma's growth and expansion plans.

LaRocca brings a wealth of leadership experience and a unique combination of payroll, benefits administration, and compliance expertise to Zuma. He will play a key role in building and developing the company's sales teams and positioning its product portfolio for the future.

“Joe will guide our sales team to expand our client relationships and ensure they have the most advanced payroll, tax, and human resource solutions available,” said Chris Caputo, CEO of Zuma.“His ability to effectively solve companies' challenges made him an ideal fit for Zuma. Joe will help lead the expansion of our suite of solutions to support more of our clients' needs.”

“Zuma has built a remarkable team that is raising the bar for delivering exceptional client service and advanced payroll and tax solutions for hundreds of growing businesses,” said LaRocca.“I'm excited to support them in expanding their client relationships and building on the success of Zuma's sales and leadership team.”

LaRocca has extensive experience delivering a range of payroll and benefits services, including compliance-related solutions for ERISA, FMLA, ACA, and HRA at several notable payroll and benefits administration providers. He has more than 20 years in senior sales management roles at ADP, Long Island Advantage Payroll, and Total Administrative Services Corporation. LaRocca is a graduate of New York Institute of Technology.

About Zuma Payroll & Processing

Founded in 2006, Zuma provides critical payroll and human capital solutions to growing businesses. Zuma combines innovative, cloud-based technology and personalized service to help companies better manage their operations. In addition to payroll processing, Zuma delivers comprehensive human capital management (HCM) solutions that integrate business functions into a single source. Based in Melville, NY, Zuma has been recognized as one of Americaâs fastest-growing companies by Inc. For more information, please visit .

LoBello Communications

Joe LoBello

+1 516-902-2694

