Auking Mining Welcomes Significant Early Uranium Results At Mkuju

AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) CEO Paul Williams tells Proactive the company has confirmed potentially significant uranium mineralisation at its Mkuju Uranium Project in southern Tanzania, after its Stage 1 exploration and drilling program returned results up to 6,213ppm U3O8. He says the project is emerging as a possible major extension of the world class nearby Nyota Uranium Project that was sold by previous owner Mantra Resources in 2011 for $1.16 billion.

“Mkuju has always been the Company's major focus of proposed activities in Tanzania due to its proximity to Nyota and the considerable body of historical exploration on our ground,” Williams said.

“These initial results from this program establish Mkuju's case as a major target for uranium mineralization and we look forward to what the rest of the program reveals over the coming weeks. We will continue to carry out preliminary pXRF and spectrometer measurements on the drilling and other samples prior to their dispatch for assay,” he said.

