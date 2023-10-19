HTX And Poloniex Launch Poloniex P2P To Build An Open And Diverse Crypto Market

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Singapore - October 13, 2023 - HTX announced the launch of Poloniex P2P trading service in a strategic cooperation with Poloniex to build an open and diverse crypto market with access to more than 20 cryptocurrencies. This cooperation enhances the digital asset trading experience, making it more convenient and secure for millions of global users. It represents a significant step forward in HTX's journey as a leading global cryptocurrency platform. Users can now engage in trading on Poloniex P2P, with a chance to partake in a prize pool of 10,000 USDT and even stand a chance at winning an iPhone 14 Pro in the Lucky Draw.

P2P trading is a peer-to-peer market that allows users to buy and sell digital assets directly without an intermediary. Poloniex P2P empowers users to engage in zero-fee, secure, and swift digital assets trading, including BTC and USDT, by opting to be an advertiser or a counterparty. Advertisers are individuals who publish, buy or sell advertisements on the platform, while counterparties can choose to purchase cryptocurrencies from or sell them to the advertisers.

In terms of trading experience, Poloniex P2P stands out for its exceptional user-friendliness, facilitating rapid crypto transactions with ease. Furthermore, it places a strong emphasis on the security and protection of both buyers and sellers, safeguarding trades as well as mitigating fraud risks. The platform classifies advertisers into three tiers: Thumbs Up merchants, Verified merchants, and Trusted merchants, allowing users to choose based on their preferences. Additionally, this P2P trading platform employs custodian services to ensure the safety of digital or fiat assets during trading until each trade is confirmed. In case of any dissatisfaction during the trade, a professional and responsive customer service team is available to mediate and resolve any disputes promptly.

As two prominent players in the industry, HTX, formerly one of the top 3 exchanges, boasts extensive industry expertise and technological capabilities, and Poloniex, a veteran exchange over multiple market cycles, has always been committed to offering stable, secure, and efficient cryptocurrency trading services, garnering a large base of loyal users. This collaboration signifies a mutually advantageous partnership, where both parties contribute resources and leverage their respective strengths to overcome barriers and cultivate an inclusive and diverse cryptocurrency market.

HTX expressed, "This cooperation further strengthens the relationship between HTX and Poloniex. We remain committed to exploring innovative solutions for digital asset trading, aligning with the ever-evolving market demands."

According to a spokesperson at Poloniex, "With the synergy of our technological prowess and industry experience, we are continuously optimizing Poloniex P2P, aiming to offer users a safer and more efficient trading experience, thereby advancing the development and widespread acceptance of the digital assets market."

Looking ahead, HTX is poised to strengthen its partnership with Poloniex, exploring additional collaborative opportunities. Together, they are dedicated to shaping an open and inclusive cryptocurrency market, with an emphasis on long-term industry value. Their shared objective is to provide users worldwide with a more secure and convenient trading experience. Additionally, HTX aims to work with more industry players while adhering to regulations worldwide, exploring diverse technological integration possibilities, and advancing its development as a top global entry point to Web3.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a crypto exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallets, research, investment, incubation and other areas. HTX serves millions of users worldwide, with a business presence covering over 160 countries and regions across five continents. Its three development strategies - "global development, technology drives development, and technology for good" underpin its commitment to providing comprehensive services and values to global cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

Michael Wang

View source version on newsdirect: