Titan Minerals Identifies Large Porphyry Footprint At Linderos

Titan Minerals Ltd (ASX:TTM) CEO Melanie Leighton tells Proactive the company has identified a 2-kilometre-long IP chargeability anomaly that indicates the Copper Ridge porphyry and Meseta epithermal gold prospects are part of the same system. The data also indicates that additional porphyry mineralisation may sit just below the Mesata prospect, offering further prospectivity for the Linderos Copper-Gold Project in Ecuador. TTM intends to drill-test the lateral and depth extensions of Copper Ridge in the next phase of drilling at the project, while also investigating the potential for porphyry mineralisation below Meseta.

“Results of the Linderos Project IP survey have confirmed our hypothesis that the Copper Ridge porphyry and Meseta epithermal gold mineral systems are intimately associated,” Leighton said.

“A 2-kilometre chargeability anomaly has highlighted phyllic alteration/ sulphide mineralisation associated with a porphyry system to extend from Copper Ridge, all the way to the Meseta epithermal gold system in the north.

“This is a very exciting development for Titan, implying a much larger porphyry system than previously recognised by surface mapping, geochemistry, and drilling to date.

“The company looks forward to drill testing the newly defined larger porphyry system in early 2024.”

