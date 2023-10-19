UOVO Announces The Launch Of UOVO Fashion

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

UOVO announces the rebranding of Garde Robe, the wardrobe maintenance, management, and storage firm, as UOVO Fashion. This strategic move symbolizes a broader expansion and the consolidation of its art, fashion, and wine businesses under the UOVO brand.

Established in 2001, Garde Robe was acquired by UOVO in 2021. Alongside this acquisition, UOVO also welcomed Domaine, the foremost storage and logistics firm for wine connoisseurs, into its portfolio. The integration and rebranding consolidate UOVO's vision of being the premier destination where luxury hospitality meets museum-grade preservation.

Steven Guttman, UOVO Founder and Co-Chairman of the Board, says, "We are pleased to introduce UOVO Fashion, a bold step in our company's evolution. Our vision has always been to offer an unparalleled experience, where art, fashion, and wine converge under one UOVO umbrella to preserve our clients' most treasured collections. As we continue to embrace the dynamic world of fashion, our commitment to excellence and innovation remains unwavering.”

UOVO Fashion goes beyond traditional storage. Their state-of-the-art facilities, located in New York City, Los Angeles, and Palm Beach, are purpose-designed to cater to the specific requirements of garment and accessory care. Clients benefit from an array of services, from climate-controlled storage and preservation to seasonal wardrobe change and luggage-free travel. Additionally, UOVO Fashion's MyCloset app offers a fully digitized inventory, enhancing accessibility and convenience for clients including white-glove pick-up and delivery scheduling.

Brennan Lowery, General Manager of UOVO Fashion, expressed, "This is a pivotal phase for our brand, team, and esteemed clientele. Our commitment to top-tier service remains steadfast, and we're enthusiastic about introducing innovative offerings in response to our client's evolving needs."

ABOUT UOVO FASHION

UOVO Fashion is the dedicated fashion vertical of UOVO, the leading storage and services firm for art, wine and fashion collections. Staffed by a highly-trained team of professionals with decades of fashion expertise, UOVO Fashion is equipped to manage collections with the highest standards of preservation. Our services include climate-controlled storage, comprehensive inventory and collection photography, preservation, shipping, luggage-free travel, private viewing rooms, archiving, cataloging, conservation, and more. MyCloset allows clients full digital access to their collections 24/7, reflecting UOVO's commitment to one-to-one relationships and digital optimization.

ABOUT UOVO

UOVO, founded in 2014, offers comprehensive stewardship of both world-class commercial and personal collections at state-of-the-art facilities across the US. Spanning three dedicated business platforms-Art, Fashion, and Wine-UOVO is specifically equipped to manage a diverse array of highly valued inventory. Our suite of services includes storage, preservation, archiving, cataloging, shipping, and installation, managed through one-to-one personal relationships as well as full digital access. UOVO believes in supporting its community through a range of initiatives that invest in next generation artists, designers, and vintners.

