Nickelsearch Thrilled With Over 5% Lithium Oxide In Samples

NickelSearch Ltd (ASX:NIS) MD Nicole Duncan tells Proactive the company has confirmed significant lithium content up to 5.19% within spodumene-bearing pegmatites at its Carlingup Project near Ravensthorpe in Western Australia. The grab samples were taken from a quarry at Carlingup, where NickelSearch is collaborating with Allkem Ltd to advance lithium exploration. Allkem is the owner and operator of the Mt Cattlin lithium mine, 10 kilometres from Carlingup.
“NickelSearch is excited to have confirmed spodumene in pegmatites in a number of stockpiles on our Carlingup Project,”Duncan said.
“This is a great start to testing Carlingup for lithium potential, and a strong basis on which to take forward the technical collaboration with Allkem.
“There is a lot of work ahead. The Mt Cattlin geologists continue to share their technical expertise on greenfield lithium exploration in the Ravensthorpe area.
“We have commenced discussions with the quarry operator on next steps and are aiming to be back at the quarry in the coming days to do further rock-chip sampling.” Contact Details
