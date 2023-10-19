The Hispanic Public Relations Association Announces 2023 National ¡BRAVO! Award Winners

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

The Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA) announced winners of the 2023 National ¡Bravo! Awards , recognizing the best multicultural communications teams and campaigns across the country. Emceed by Astrid Rivera , bilingual journalist and content creator, and Eliecer Marte , journalist, and radio and television host, the ninth annual awards celebration also honored industry leaders and 2023 HPRA scholarship recipients during its event at Chicago's The Drake Hotel on October 12, 2023.

The big winner of the night was Miami-based BODEN Agency, who walked away with six awards including Agency of the Year , the most awards won by any organization in one year. MARCA Miami took home Campaign of the Year for its DishLatino campaign “Íconos.” Additional winners included d expósito & Partners , Hispanic Heritage Foundation , CCOM Group Inc. , Plus Three , H+M Communications , and others.

The 2023 HPRA National ¡BRAVO! Awards celebrate excellence in multicultural storytelling in public relations and marketing, while advancing positive narratives about Hispanics/Latinos in the United States. This year's ¡BRAVO! Awards theme, “The Future es Nuestro,” focused on the global shift toward Spanish-language culture, and the growing influence and impact of the US Hispanic community in the country's labor force and its economic viability.

Full List of 2023 National ¡Bravo! Award Winners

. Agency of the Year: BODEN Agency

. Campaign of the Year: Iconos, DishLATINO and MARCA Miami | 'Iconos'

. B2B: d expósito & Partners, | 'Nielsen's Seen on Screen'

. CSR Communications Campaign: P&G, MLS, Amrak Solutions | 'Capitanes del Futuro Leadership & Soccer Program'

. Digital or Media Platform PR Program: d expósito & Partners, | 'DEX's Las Guerreras of Hispanic Marketing'

. Entertainment: Film, Music, Media & Sports: McDonald's USA, BODEN Agency, Loud & Live, Inc. |“Celebrating World Cup“Latinisms” with Marcello Hernández'

. Fashion & Beauty Campaign: Neutrogena and CCOM Group | 'SkinU Masterclass: Manchas'

. Food & Beverage: National Pork Board and República Havas | 'Ponle Pork Satellite Media Tour'

. Healthcare & Nutrition: Genentech and The Axis Agency | 'Somos La Gran Familia FQ'

. Influencer Engagement: McDonald's USA, BODEN Agency, Loud & Live, Inc. |“Celebrating World Cup“Latinisms” with Marcello Hernández'

. Integrated Marketing Communications: McDonald's USA, BODEN Agency, alma, Starcom, Navigation Boulevard, and Loud & Live, Inc. | 'Spotlight Dorado: McDonald's Empowers Latino Filmmakers'

. Internal Communications: NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises | '2022 FIFA World Cup – Telemundo Internal Communications Campaign'

. Latin America Campaigns: MGC Global Group | 'Signs from the Ocean by CMP'

. LGBTQ+ Campaign: d expósito & Partners | Nielsen's“How Will TV Evolve for the Queerest Generation Yet”

. Media/Virtual Event: Hispanic Heritage Foundation | 'Hispanic Heritage Awards'

. Multicultural PR: McDonald's USA, BODEN Agency, alma, Starco, Navigation Boulevard, Loud & Live, Inc. | 'Spotlight Dorado: McDonald's Empowers Latino Filmmakers'

. New Product/Service Launch: Zaid Communications and NP Agency | 'Latino Media Network: A Mission to Inform, Inspire and Celebrate Latinos'

. Non-Profit Campaign: YWCA USA | 'Until Justice Just Is, Plus Three's Inspired Approach to Eliminating Racism'

. Public Affairs Campaign: AARP California | 'Supporting Family Caregivers is Worth the Cost'

. Public Education: Hispanic Heritage Foundation | 'LatinExplorers: A Hispanic Heritage Journey'

. Social Equity: McDonald's USA, BODEN Agency, alma, Starcom, Navigation Boulevard and Loud & Live, Inc. | 'Spotlight Dorado: McDonald's Empowers Latino Filmmakers'

. Technology: Amazon and H+M Communications | 'Amazon's Living La Vida Prime Telenovela'

This year's program also honored distinguished professionals who have advanced multicultural communications and diversity, equity and inclusion for the industry. Alicia Menendez , MSNBC anchor, and author received the 2023 HPRA ¡BRAVO! Journalist of the Year Award for her groundbreaking journalism and advancing representation of Latinos in the media landscape.

Soon Mee Kim , Omnicom CCN Chief DEI Officer, was recognized with the HPRA Diversity Champion Award for being a catalyst for systemic equity by architecting innovative practices, programs, and policies to create more just and inclusive workplaces in the industry.

Antonio Tijerino , CEO of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation received HPRA's Pioneer of the Year Award for his work in championing inclusion in education, workforce, social impact, and culture for Latino communities throughout the country.

Jessy Terrero , filmmaker, director, and founder and CEO of Cinema Giants, received the HPRA President's Award for his vision and dedication to placing Latinos at the forefront of a global cultural movement through the arts, culture and visual media as well as fostering the next generation of Latino and Black filmmakers and content creators.

Looking toward the future, HPRA also announced its national scholarship winners – each receiving a $2,500 scholarship. Scholars included Paola Albuquerque from the University of Central Florida; Silvana Noriega-Saravia from the University of Florida; Georgina Vargas from the University of Texas at Austin; and Amber Wade from Harvard University.

The 2023 HPRA ¡Bravo! Awards were made possible thanks to the support of Amazon Music and Prime Video, Aflac, Edelman, McDonald's, BODEN Agency, OPRG, University of Florida, WE Communications, H+M Communications, Mike World Wide, Nielsen, Plus Three, and Steady Image.

For additional information regarding the Hispanic Public Relations Association, please visit .

About the HPRA ¡BRAVO! Awards

Established in 2014, the HPRA National ¡BRAVO! Awards celebrate the best corporate, agency, and non-profit public relations and marketing teams, and the stellar work they produce in the industry's multicultural space. Additionally, every year, HPRA honors individuals in media and communications who are making an impact in their respective careers while advancing representation of multicultural and Hispanic communities throughout the country.

About the Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA)

Founded in 1984, the Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA) is the foremost organization of Hispanic public relations practitioners in the U.S. HPRA is a resource for communications professionals and for individuals seeking Hispanic market expertise. It is dedicated to the recognition and advancement of Hispanics in public relations through year-round programs, professional development seminars and networking. HPRA hosts one of the most anticipated annual events and industry awards: the HPRA Bravo Awards, recognizing the most outstanding campaigns in the marketplace. The national organization aims to meet the professional needs of the growing number of Hispanic PR practitioners, independents and agencies throughout the U.S. HPRA National, its Chapters and those Chapters in formation are paving the way for the next phase of growth and evolution in the PR industry, especially in the Hispanic market space. For more information, please visit .

