Cowboys Vs Chargers Promo Codes, Odds And Betting Lines

Cowboys vs Chargers Preview

The Dallas Cowboys will travel to the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to face off against a strong Los Angeles Chargers team on Monday, October 16th. Both teams have been in decent form so far this season. The Cowboys are coming off the back of only their second loss of the season, which saw them lose 42-10 to the 49ers. The Cowboys have won three games so far this season, these came in a 40-0 demolition of the Giants, a 30-10 win over the NY Jets, and a 38-3 win over the NE Patriots. Will the Cowboys get back on track with a win over the Chargers?

The Chargers, so far this season, have won two games and lost two games. Their most recent results have seen them win against the Vikings and the Raiders. This comes after two consecutive losses in their first two games of the season against the Dolphins and the Titans. They will surely be looking to make it three wins in a row this season but will face a tough test in the Cowboys. The last time these two met was on August 20, 2022, when the Cowboys ran out 32-18 winners on the day. The Cowboys lead the all-time record against the Chargers, winning seven and losing five.

Cowboys vs Chargers Lines and Odds

The following odds were provided by FanDuel .

Spread

Cowboys -2.5 (-105)

Chargers +2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Cowboys (-126)

Chargers (+108)

Total Points

Over 50.5 (-110)

Under 50.5 (-110)

