Best Cowboys Vs Chargers Sportsbook Promos And Bonuses In Canada

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--



On Monday, October 16, the Dallas Cowboys will travel to LA in order to face the LA Chargers at the SoFi Stadium in Downtown LA. This is set to be one of the biggest games of week six and is being played between two teams who have made a decent start to the new season. In anticipation of this huge game, we know that people will be interested in placing their bets on this game. We have provided you with all the information you need in order to make an informed decision on which sportsbook is best to sign up for. Make sure to read on in order to find out more! Best Cowboys vs Chargers Sportsbook Promos

Sportsbook Promo Offer Sports Interaction 100% Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000 Betway 100% Deposit Bonus Up To $200 LeoVegas Up To $1,000 Cash & $30 in Free Bets

Cowboys vs Chargers Preview

The Dallas Cowboys come into this game off the back of a disappointing 42-10 loss to the SF 49ers. This result brings their season record to three wins and two losses in five games so far. The Cowboys have picked up wins this season against the NY Giants, NY Jets, and the NE Patriots. They will surely be confident of another positive result on Monday!

The Chargers come into this game off the back of a 24-17 win over the LV Raiders. This result brings their season record to two wins and two losses in four games so far this season.

Best Cowboys vs Chargers Sportsbooks

Find our selection of the best NFL sportsbooks ahead of the Cowboys vs Chargers on Monday Night Football.

Sports Interaction

First up we have Sports Interaction. Sports Interaction is offering all new players who sign up for the site for the first time a chance to claim a 100% Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000! This is among the best and most generous welcome offers we have seen in the betting industry! This means that all new players who sign up for the first time and deposit up to $1,000 will have 100% of this returned to them in the form of bonus bets! Click the link provided in order to be taken to the Sports Interaction sign-up page and get started today!

New customers only. Bonus equal to your 1st deposit. 18+ Play responsibly. T&C's Apply.

Betway

Second on our list is none other than Betway! Betway is one of the most recognizable names in the betting industry, and for good reason! Betway in Canada is home to one of the most generous welcome offers in the industry. New players who sign up for the first time on the Betway site will receive a 100% Deposit Bonus Up To $200! This exceptionally generous welcome offer sees all new players rewarded for simply signing up for the site! Click the link provided in order to be taken to the Betway sign-up screen and get started today!

Returns exclude Bet Credits wager. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. 18+. T&C's apply.

LeoVegas

Lastly, we have LeoVegas! LeoVegas is one of the most popular betting sites in the country. This is perhaps due to the fact that all new players who sign up for the first time will receive a welcome offer of Up To $1,000 Cash & $30, in Free Bets! The Cowboys vs Chargers game is the perfect opportunity for players to try this exceptional offer for themselves! Click the link provided in order to be taken to the LeoVegas sign-up page.

18+ LeoSafePlay, Promotional T&C's apply. Please play responsibly.

DISCLAIMER : We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if Internet gambling is permitted in your area.

Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources:

Acroud Media

View source version on newsdirect: