Caspin Resources Highlights Yarawindah Lithium Potential

Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) MD Greg Miles tells Proactive the company is investigating the lithium potential at its Yarawindah Brook Project. The project sits within Western Australia's southwest Yilgarn craton, in the same geological area as the Greenbushes mine - the world's largest lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatite deposit at 360 million tonnes at 1.5% lithium oxide. This comes as the company progresses opportunities at the Mount Squires Project. The potential for lithium bearing pegmatites adds to the strategic value of Yarawindah Brook where Caspin is working to discover high-grade PGE-nickel-copper deposits.

Miles said:“Excellent work by our geological team has recognised Yarawindah Brook to have the right source rocks and the right structural setting for the emplacement of LCT pegmatites.

“We're in a fortunate position that our systematic soil geochemistry gives us a head start on assessing the lithium prospectivity of the project and in fact shows signs of lithium pathfinder elements such as tin and tantalum.

“These pathfinder elements have also been recognised by previous explorers within and adjacent to our tenements, so we are seeing multiple datasets supporting our conceptual targeting.”

