Global Lithium Appoints Leading Financial Adviser For Manna Lithium Project

Global Lithium Resources Ltd (ASX:GL1) CFO Matt Allen tells Proactive the company has selected Perth-based Azure Capital Pty Ltd as the financial adviser for its 100% owned Manna Lithium Project. Situated some 100 kilometres east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, the Manna Lithium Project is set to benefit from Azure's 13 years of expertise in the lithium sector. Azure boasts a two-decade history in the metals and mining sector and is proficient in offering advisory services to companies listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Allen said:“We are delighted to appoint Azure as financial adviser to the company following a competitive tender process that saw strong interest in both the company and the Manna Lithium Project from the financial advisory sector.

“Azure has significant experience in not only the metals and mining industry, but particularly the lithium sector where it has advised a number of ASX-listed companies.

“ Azure will have an important role supporting Global Lithium's decision making in securing offtake agreements, partnerships and project financing, allowing us to progress the future development of the Manna Lithium Project.

“We look forward to working with Azure as we continue to fast-track activities at the Manna Lithium Project towards an FID in CY2024.”

