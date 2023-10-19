Doubleview Gold Newly Reported Drill Results Extends Buck Zone Another 250 Metres

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Farshad Shirvani, the CEO of Doubleview Gold Corp, shared important updates with Steve Darling from Proactive regarding the company's recent assay results from drill holes at the Hat deposit in northwest British Columbia.

One of the noteworthy results is from drill hole H054, which contains assays with a higher gold content of 0.43 g/t. The results also show a balanced distribution in comparison with copper (0.32%), scandium (27.3 g/t), and cobalt (136.9 g/t). Importantly, this drill hole intercepts a 1.29% copper equivalent over 143 meters.

Shirvani also highlighted that drill hole H054 has extended the Buck Zone within the Lisle Deposit by an additional 250 meters south-southwest. This extension is significant because the Buck Zone plays a pivotal role in connecting the West Lisle, Main Lisle, and Southern Lisle zones, all of which exhibit strong mineralization. Furthermore, the mineralization begins near the surface and increases in mineral content at depth. These assay results indicate the continued expansion and potential of the Hat deposit, particularly with the extension of the Buck Zone.

