Northern Superior’S Latest Drill Results Unveils New Discovery At The Croteau Property In Quebec

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Northern Superior Resources CEO Simon Marcotte joined Steve Darling from Proactive to shared significant news regarding the company's Croteau Property in Quebec. Northern Superior Resources has reported the latest drill results from its diamond drill program on the Croteau Property. The program has identified new zones with near-surface mineralization in two areas located within one kilometre of the main zone. The main zone already boasts an inferred resource of 640,000 ounces of gold at 1.79 g/t Au.

Marcotte highlighted the discovery in the area associated with the Croteau North Shear Zone, where hole CRO22-120 intersected 1.06 g/t Gold over 26 meters, including 4.98 g/t Au over 3.0 meters. This discovery is situated north and parallel to the Croteau-Bouchard Shear Zone. Mineralization in this western area extends along a strike length of approximately 450 meters and is open along strike in both directions and at depth.

The results suggest the presence of a large gold-bearing hydrothermal system, spanning at least 1,400 meters in length and 300 meters in width. Much of the North Basalt Domain remains to be drill-tested, and the company is currently evaluating the next phase of exploration for this area.

Proactive Canada

+1 604-688-8158

View source version on newsdirect: