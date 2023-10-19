Vertiqal Studios Sees Revmo Platform As Key Initiative To Better Service For Clients

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

John Dwyer, CEO of Vertiqal Studios joined Steve Darling from Proactive to discuss its partnership with Revmo, a data analytics platform created by former Goldman Sachs professionals. Revmo focuses on mining data from social media channels, particularly TikTok and Instagram Reels, to optimize content creation and advertising strategies.

Vertiqal Studios, known for its extensive library of video game content, provides Revmo with data derived from their 66 channels and over 140 videos. The algorithmic systems on TikTok and Instagram Reels reward videos based on their key attributes, and understanding this data is crucial for content success.

Vertiqal Studios leverages this data to offer a value proposition to brands, showing the statistical likelihood of their followers making a purchase. This data-driven approach is a significant shift in the advertising industry, where raw data is essential to demonstrate success. Revmo goes beyond video data and includes business data, press releases, and contact lists.

