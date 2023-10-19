Usha Resources Announces Company Has Begun Phase 3 Exploration Work At White Willow Project

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Deepak Varshney, the CEO of Usha Resources, shared important updates with Steve Darling from Proactive regarding the White Willow Lithium Pegmatite Project in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Usha Resources has recently completed five weeks of fieldwork at the White Willow Lithium Pegmatite Project. During this period, the company compiled data from 618 samples, leading to the delineation of 10 high-priority drill targets for its upcoming maiden drill program.

Varshney elaborated on the company's plans, which involve initiating a Phase 3 program. This program will deploy two teams onsite for up to six weeks, focusing on maximizing mapping, sampling, and prospecting efforts. The teams will primarily target the Bingo and Maple Leaf areas, assessing the ground between these two lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatite swarms. The company intends to drill each of the 10 target pegmatites as part of its maiden drill program.

Deepak also provided an update on Usha's ventures in Australia, highlighting plans for a new listing in the Australian market, set for the coming year. This listing is seen as a substantial catalyst, connecting the company to a prominent lithium market and capitalizing on Australia's strong mining-friendly atmosphere. The Usha team is enthusiastic about the potential and support they've received, marking it as a significant step forward in their endeavors.

